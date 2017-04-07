Olivia Munn & Aaron Rodgers Have Officially Broken Up

"Answering yes or no to personal questions can be tricky because if you say 'No' it means whenever you say 'No comment' that kind of becomes your default 'Yes,'" Munn wrote alongside the post. She continued, "Since I'm doing press for the next few days, I didn't want to have to answer the same question over and over." The question in question was whether or not she was engaged to the Green Bay Packers quarterback. The screenshot itself featured a conversation — probably routine, given the nature of it — in which Munn explained to her mother that she was not, in fact, engaged.