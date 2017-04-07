Olivia Munn & Aaron Rodgers Have Officially Broken Up

All good things must come to an end, it seems. Olivia Munn has split with Aaron Rodgers, a source shared with People. The source claimed that "they have amicably ended their relationship of three years," though they remain "close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward."
The breakup is almost surprising, given that less than two months ago, the two were fending off engagement rumors. The X-Men: Apocalypse star was spotted wearing a suspiciously placed ring while driving in L.A., and the internet quickly started rumormongering. The ring wasn't a huge rock, though, and the rumor was never confirmed or denied. This wasn't the first time the couple were subject to such speculation. In January of 2016, Munn, 36, shared on Instagram a screenshot of a text conversation with her mother. At the time, the actress was knee-deep in press for the film Ride Along 2.
"Answering yes or no to personal questions can be tricky because if you say 'No' it means whenever you say 'No comment' that kind of becomes your default 'Yes,'" Munn wrote alongside the post. She continued, "Since I'm doing press for the next few days, I didn't want to have to answer the same question over and over." The question in question was whether or not she was engaged to the Green Bay Packers quarterback. The screenshot itself featured a conversation — probably routine, given the nature of it — in which Munn explained to her mother that she was not, in fact, engaged.
"Oh man you engagement?" the text reads. Munn responded with, "You know you shouldn't believe gossip on the internet. If I was engaged, I promise you'd be like the 8th person to know."
Answering yes or no to personal questions can be tricky because if you say "No" it means whenever you say "No comment" that kind of becomes your default "Yes". But since I'm doing press for the next few days, I didn't want to have to answer the same question over and over. So instead, I'm going to let my text conversation with my Asian mom help me out.✌️#Colberto
The two were always a private couple, as many famous duos are. They reportedly lived together in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and rarely appeared on each other's social media feeds. Munn last acknowledged her quarterback beau in a January with a post defending his team.
"So proud of this team," the Office Christmas Party actress wrote. "They faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, but battled to get this far. Thank you to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy. It helped them get this far."
Their private nature has only made the public more curious about the couple, especially when Rodgers became the subject of immense scrutiny during The Bachelorette. Rodgers' little brother, Jordan Rodgers, appeared on the show, but often wouldn't discuss his brother. Throughout the series, the younger Rodgers made it abundantly clear that he had a fractured relationship with his quarterback sibling. This reveal gave rise to speculation that it was Munn driving the family apart. The elder Rodgers refused to discuss the matter, but gave his well-wishes to his brother.
"As far as those kinds of things go, I've always found that it's a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters," Aaron explained to ABC at the time. "I'm not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition."
Well, now that he's single, perhaps Aaron Rodgers will go on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette? (Unlikely. He's got, like, footballing to do.)
