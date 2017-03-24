Rachel Lindsay is diving into The Bachelorette life headfirst. The newest star of the dating show is just over a week into her journey to find her future husband among two dozen eligible bachelors, and it looks like she's taking the whole thing in stride. Lindsay's season began filming earlier this month. On Thursday, Lindsay was seen on a romantic horseback riding date with one of her 25 potential baes. The couple was spotted riding around Beverly Gardens Park in Beverly Hills atop two beautiful brown horses. And both parties look like they're having the a fantastic time horsing around together. Besides the giant smiles on their faces, the cutest part of the photo is their matching white cowboy hats.
In addition to practicing her equestrian skills, Lindsay has been enjoying the crucial make-out element of the show. The 31-year-old attorney hailing from Dallas, Texas stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week for a group date with a few of the lucky guys vying for her affections. The audience (briefly) met Dallas Native Fred; bilingual Alex; Peter from Wisconsin; and, somehow, three dudes hailing from Florida: Jonathan, Brian, and Willie G. (by way of New York City).
"So have you kissed anybody yet?" DeGeneres asked. “I have,” Lindsay replied. “He initiated. It was completely unexpected. I know this sounds cliché, but it totally swept me off my feet. It was good!” Here's looking forward to a season full of good dates and even better kisses.
The Bachelorette premieres on ABC on May 22 at 9 p.m.
