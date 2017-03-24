Rachel Lindsay is diving into The Bachelorette life headfirst. The newest star of the dating show is just over a week into her journey to find her future husband among two dozen eligible bachelors, and it looks like she's taking the whole thing in stride. Lindsay's season began filming earlier this month. On Thursday, Lindsay was seen on a romantic horseback riding date with one of her 25 potential baes. The couple was spotted riding around Beverly Gardens Park in Beverly Hills atop two beautiful brown horses. And both parties look like they're having the a fantastic time horsing around together. Besides the giant smiles on their faces, the cutest part of the photo is their matching white cowboy hats.