Olivia Munn Pays Tribute To Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers After Packers Playoff Loss

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may no longer have a shot at the Super Bowl, but he's still got one helluva cheerleader. Olivia Munn, who has been dating Rodgers since 2014, paid tribute to her boyfriend and his team yesterday after they lost to the Atlanta Falcons yesterday. The 21-44 loss means the Packers are now out of the playoffs and their season is over. In response, Munn posted a handwritten note on Instagram thanking fans for their support. Note her Packers-approved green and yellow hearts.
"So proud of this team," the Office Christmas Party actress wrote. "They faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, but battled to get this far. Thank you to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy. It helped them get this far." Some commenters have speculated that Munn's mention of "adversity off the field" might be a reference to coverage of Rodgers' estranged relationship with his family. That came to light last year when his younger brother, Jordan Rodgers, appeared on The Bachelorette. Maybe the family drama will have cooled off in time for next season?
