Speculating about celebrity engagement is wildly irresponsible and more or less pointless, but goddamn is it fun. Just as Kim Kardashian before her, Olivia Munn has gotten behind the wheel of an automobile with a different-than-normal ring situation. As you know, tabloids point to her longtime relationship with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a possible wedge issue between Rodgers and his family. The couple, despite being romantically linked since 2014, is not engaged or married. Engagement rumors surfaced last year, but were slapped down by Munn. Now, Munn is driving around wearing a ring on her engagement finger. Maybe she's engaged. She's probably not engaged. That doesn't look like the type of ring that Olivia Munn would wear, should she get engaged. But still. There's a chance.
This is the photo sparking the latest engagement rumor of @AaronRodgers12 and @oliviamunn pic.twitter.com/QmLRRkLJSY— Inside Country (@Inside_Country_) January 31, 2017
Advertisement