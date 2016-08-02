Jordan Rodgers, JoJo's pick on The Bachelorette, was known as the brother of NFL star Aaron Rodgers. The two aren't very close, though. In fact, Jordan has said they don't talk much at all. Aaron has admitted to not even watching the show.
However, Jordan said at a press conference Tuesday that his brother will be invited to their wedding, according to People.
"There's no scenario in which I wouldn't want my entire family at a wedding, so absolutely, that's something all of our family wants and hopes for at some point," he said. JoJo added that she's already planning it, Pinterest boards and all.
Let's hope their wedding is televised in Bachelor Nation tradition. We're not going to want to miss that awkward reunion.
