Thursday's announcement of the 69th Emmy Awards nominees was grand slam for one of our favorite shows this year, Big Little Lies. The HBO drama, based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name, scored an astounding 16 nominations in total. Among the nods were stars and co-executive producers Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman for "Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie." Co-stars Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley nabbed noms for Best Supporting Actress in the same "Limited Series or TV Movie" category, along with Alexander Skarsgard for Best Supporting Actor. Naturally, the cast and crew is over the moon about their work being formally recognized.
"It really connected. People really got it," an ecstatic Kidman told Entertainment Weekly shortly after the nominations were announced. "It’s just unheard of!" she said of the impressive nomination tally. "This really feels like one of those moments — we’re going to really enjoy this. It started with friendships and the friendships are strong. It’s one of those times where nothing like this has happened before," she added. "It’s a shared victory and a shared joy."
Fans too are sharing in those joyous feelings, considering that the slew of awards nods the critically acclaimed show is racking up could bode well for a season 2 green light. While the cast has talked many times about the very real possibility of a BLL return — even collaborating on story ideas — nothing solid has emerged from the buzz. And there's the fact that HBO submitted BLL as a "limited series," — which, the TV academy says, cannot have "an on-going storyline and/or main characters in subsequent seasons."
But there is hope, today's news "inches us closer"according to Kidman. "So much of it is trying to stay true to the characters and their voices. If we can do it, then it will be done," the actress said, per EW. "I believe their stories warrant it and I don’t want to abandon them. We don’t want to sell them short, either. But I’m hoping we can find it if we take the leap." We're crossing our fingers that they do.
