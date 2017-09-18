Shailene Woodley Says She Doesn't Own A TV & Twitter Is Rolling Their Eyes

One of the best things about Shailene Woodley is how true to herself she stays. From her passionate activism to her unorthodox beauty reigmen, the 25-year-old actress has never tried to conform to what any of her peers may be doing. And that includes owning a television. While on the red carpet for the 2017 Primetime Emmys, the Big Little Lies actress was asked whether or not she owned a television (something she's talked about before). Not only does Woodley not own a television, but she went as far as to say she doesn't really understand how people to watch television shows at all.
She said, quote: "All my friends who watch TV, I always ask them when they have time to. When do people have time to? I'm a reader, so I always read a book." Hmm. Let's regroup here for a second: while walking the red carpet of the Emmys, Woodley basically asked why people wasted their time watching television shows. Does this mean that she has never seen Big Little Lies? Or Handmaid's Tale? Or Game Of Thrones? I guess she could have just read the books instead.
While I applaud her for her honesty (and validity to the point that some shows are a waste of time) the irony of her saying that while walking the red carpet as part of a prestige show that received 16 nominations was not lost upon the masses following along on Twitter.
The overall consensus? Eye rolls. Lots of eye rolls.
Shailene Woodley doesn't own a TV, guys. She's a READER. #Emmys #Emmys2017 pic.twitter.com/tEZtlOIQce— Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) September 17, 2017
Ugh. Shailene Woodley bashing people who watch TV from the Emmy red carpet. #Emmys #Emmys2017 pic.twitter.com/YpmlDeHrNK— Kim Waggoner (@kim_waggoner) September 17, 2017
Why would Shailene Woodley, an actress, condescend people who watch television? At the #Emmys? pic.twitter.com/jp6x7Vvevw— Living Fiesta (@LivingFiesta) September 17, 2017
All-in-all, a very brave thing to say surrounded by the biggest TV moguls. Check out the full interview below.
