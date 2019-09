Shailene Woodley Says She Doesn't Own A TV & Twitter Is Rolling Their Eyes

One of the best things about Shailene Woodley is how true to herself she stays. From her passionate activism to her unorthodox beauty reigmen, the 25-year-old actress has never tried to conform to what any of her peers may be doing. And that includes owning a television. While on the red carpet for the 2017 Primetime Emmys, the Big Little Lies actress was asked whether or not she owned a television (something she's talked about before). Not only does Woodley not own a television, but she went as far as to say she doesn't really understand how people to watch television shows at all.