Long before Big Little Lies scored 16 Emmy nominations, fans were vocal about their desire for a season 2 of the Monterey-set HBO series. With a star-studded cast that includes Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Zoë Kravitz, it seems inevitable that fans would want more. Unfortunately, the cast of the buzzed-about series has yet to confirm that they will return to HBO for a sophomore season. However, that doesn't mean that the cast isn't down to talk about a potential season 2 — which is exactly what they did when asked about the series on red carpet at the 2017 Emmys.
Speaking to E! News, Kravitz admitted that she's not sure if the show will return... mostly because of how successful its first round was.
"If we can find a storyline that feels honest and that will elevate what we've done than we're [all going to do it,]" the Rough Night actress teased.
In a separate interview with E! News, Kidman, who also produced the Liane Moriarty adaptation, echoed how special the series was.
"We love that people want us to do it. The power of television is extraordinary," Kidman told the outlet. "Being in these people's lives... it's extraordinary... We thought it would have a certain place in the world, we didn't think it was trace that far."
However, she did admit to E! News that a second season — especially one that would have to accommodate the schedule of a handful of A-listers — might be a tad tricky.
"We want to do it. We love these women. It's just trying to move pieces... It's complicated," Kidman told E! News.
As for Laura Dern, she's just happy the cast got to make the first season, something she told E! News felt "rare."
"It's an incredible blessing that these two ladies got together and wanted to make this. To my producers, I am beyond grateful," said the Twin Peaks star. "It's so rare for a tribe of woman to get together and make art and become a family."
Added Reese Witherspoon:
"We have the best time, we're all really good friends. It's really fun," the actress said of working with her co-stars.
Here's hoping that this squad will get together to make more art... all complications aside.
