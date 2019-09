Long before Big Little Lies scored 16 Emmy nominations, fans were vocal about their desire for a season 2 of the Monterey-set HBO series. With a star-studded cast that includes Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Zoë Kravitz, it seems inevitable that fans would want more. Unfortunately, the cast of the buzzed-about series has yet to confirm that they will return to HBO for a sophomore season . However, that doesn't mean that the cast isn't down to talk about a potential season 2 — which is exactly what they did when asked about the series on red carpet at the 2017 Emmys.