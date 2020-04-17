How A Road Trip With Sebastian Stan Helped Shailene Woodley Prep For Endings Beginnings

“All sex scenes are extremely different in every movie, depending on the actors that I'm working with, their comfort levels, the directors, the shots that they need. For this movie, like all of the scenes, the sex was pretty improvised. I mean, we definitely walked through it beforehand, Sebastian and I or Jamie and I would say, Hey, this is my boundary, this is where I'm uncomfortable. And then we semi-blocked out what it could look like, and would look like. Other than that, we just, the cameras rolled. We didn't film the sex scenes right off the bat, they were very much towards the middle and end of the movie, so we already had such a great level of established trust. We were able to be very vulnerable and raw in those scenes without compromising our personal boundaries.”

