Why Is Jodie Foster Thanking Football Man Aaron Rogers During Her Golden Globes Speech?

Despite the clues that Woodley could have been the link between Foster and Rodgers, it wasn't the most obvious conclusion. The actress and her shiny new ring admitted that they're an unlikely couple — Woodley has never seen or been to a football game, after all. "Like I never thought as a little girl, 'Yeah, when I grow up, I'm going to marry someone who throws balls, yeah!' But he's really just so good at it," she told Fallon. However, she made it clear that his storied career wasn't her main selling point. "I don't know him as a football guy," she continued. "I know him as like the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy! That's the dude I know. He just happens to be very good at sports."