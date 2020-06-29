Why Was Everyone Such A Jordan Hater During JoJo’s Bachelorette Season?

View this post on Instagram

6.13.20 ... Happy “What would have been Wedding Day” to us! ☺️ As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day. Even though I don’t get to marry you todayyyyy @jrodgers11, I know it will be all more worth the wait. ⁣ ⁣ 2021, we 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘭𝘺𝘺𝘺𝘺𝘺 can’t wait for you. 🤍