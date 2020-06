Why Was Everyone Such A Jordan Hater During JoJo’s Bachelorette Season?

As of 2020, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers have been together for four years, but when Jordan Rodgers was on The Bachelorette , you'd be hard pressed to find a fan who thought he was a good fit for JoJo. Even the former Bachelorette herself had some doubts. It seemed like everyone was a little suspicious of Jordan for several different reasons. Hindsight is 20/20, and since the duo did make things work after leaving the show, it seems pretty clear that everyone was probably a little too harsh on him. Still, in the moment, it was hard not to be a little wary of some of the things being said about him.