No time for tears, gang. It’s time for a group date. JoJo hits the streets with James, Jordan, Alex, Luke, and Robby. Robby is ready for action. “I don’t look at anyone as a front-runner other than myself,” he says. James is less confident. He’s surrounded by four dudes who look like they model t-shirts on the internet. He admits that it is easy to get lost in all the abs and perfect teeth. “I’m not going to blow anyone away with my abs,” James says, even though he is the only one to make the street soccer penalty kick for a kiss.



The group dinner date has more drama than usual. Luke uses his time with JoJo to get hot and heavy. While James uses his time with her to talk about Jordan. He’s got a story to tell that ends with Jordan being entitled and, well, “Jordan Rodgers.” James has his girl's back. He doesn’t want her to be fooled by the “million-watt smile.”



JoJo wastes no time pulling Jordan aside to discuss his alleged entitlement. He is angry and taken aback. He considered James one of his best friends in the house, which is weird to begin with, and he wants to make sure that she knows that he wasn’t raised to think he is better than anyone else. She buys what he’s selling, entitlement or not. Jordan returns to the group for some more super-awkward settee time. The furniture in Argentina is having a hard time holding up all these guys and their issues. Robby points out the awkwardness. Alex, perhaps the most competitive of the bunch, just takes a sip of his drink and enjoys the show.



The group date rose goes to Luke, probably because he left her gasping for air with that make-out session. The battle between Jordan and James rages on.



JoJo makes it pretty clear what is going to happen on the dreaded two-on-one date. “It takes two,” is what her date card said. That means tango. JoJo, Chase, and Derek show up for tango lesson and perform an extended (and oddly repetitive) tango for three. This tango for three involves JoJo leaning into Derek, then Chase, then Derek, then Chase. You get the idea. Derek is confident. Chase is, in his words, “trying to be respectful, but I want to win.”



JoJo makes her choice over a sad steak dinner. Chase gets the rose and Derek gets the boot. She walks Derek to his car. They share a final hug good-bye. Then the moment we were all waiting for — at least the musical theater fans amongst us — happens.



Chase joins JoJo on the ballroom floor. The strings swell. A lovely woman named Soledad Pastorutti steps onto a balcony above. “Don’t cry for me Argentina,” she sings. JoJo clings to Chase. “The truth is I never left you.” Derek's eyes start to tear up in the car. “All through my wild days, my mad existence.” Jojo and Chase sway slowly. “I kept my promise. Don’t keep your distance.” Derek begins to cry by himself in the car. He chastises himself — “Don’t cry!” He refers to himself in the third person. The drama is manufactured, but palpable. We get our perfect, and perfectly campy, Evita moment in Buenos Aires. Adiós, Derek.



For this week’s rose ceremony, the show takes full advantage of the city’s colonial architecture. The ceremony takes place in massive star chamber-type room. The drama from Derek’s good-bye is still fresh. JoJo’s choices are only going to get harder from this point on. Even Jordan, Everybody’s All-American, is nervous. “Four of us are at risk. That would make anyone nervous,” he says.



JoJo doesn’t cancel the cocktail party as she did last week. She wants to be sure of her decisions. She and Jordan head outside to the grand staircase. He says he’s nervous because of the incident with James. He wants her to know that he came with the hope of falling in love. He says he sees her as a person he could make a life with after the show. These are, of course, the words that JoJo wants to hear. “Finally, you’re talking about your feelings. You needed a little push,” she says.



Chase is worried about slipping behind again. Robby can’t help but give off confidence. Poor James. He knows he took on one of the favorites. He doesn’t know if it paid off for him. And Alex? He’s concerned because he’s never had a one-on-one. “I need to let her know that I’m right here,” he says.



Robby gets the first rose. Jordan gets the second. JoJo has one rose left. James and Alex are waiting. She takes a beat. She goes outside for a one-on-one of her own with Chris Harrison. “I don’t want to give this rose out,” she tells the patient host.



She returns empty handed. She apologizes. Alex and James look stricken. But wait! Here comes Chris Harrison with another rose in his hand. Roses for everyone! No one else is going home. James and Alex live to fight another day. James is relieved, but Alex is angry. “We both essentially got pity roses in my book.”



Pity roses? Oh, Alex. Download Evita for the flight home. Fortune and fame, they are not the solutions they promised to be.



