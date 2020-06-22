Story from Entertainment

Bachelorette Stars JoJo & Jordan Are On Hold Just Like The Rest Of Us

Lia Beck
Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images.
Back in 2016, long before Barb, fence-jumping, and a two-timing dog food jingle writer, a Bachelor named Ben Higgins made waves for telling his both his final contestants that he loved them. It was very dramatic, and we're all about to relive it all on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!. One of the women we'll see again is JoJo Fletcher, who went on to become the Bachelorette. After that Ben broke her heart, she found one of the few lasting Bachelor franchise relationships. JoJo is still with Jordan Rodgers, the winner of her season and things couldn't be going better for them.
Okay, well, things could be going a little better. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, JoJo and Jordan, like many other couples, have had to reschedule their wedding. The couple have been together for four years, since they met on The Bachelorette season 12, and they were ready to make things official on June 13, 2020. As reported by E! News, the wedding was going to be "romantic" and "fun," feature former Bachelor star Becca Tilley, and not be officiated by Chris Harrison. But, unfortunately, the world had other plans, and JoJo and Jordan have had to push back their wedding until next year.
"Happy 'What would have been Wedding Day' to us!" JoJo wrote on Instagram on June 13. "As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day. Even though I don’t get to marry you todayyyyy @jrodgers11, I know it will be all more worth the wait."
Jordan also commemorated the day on Instagram with the same photo and a slightly different caption. "We were supposed to be Husband & Wife, by now, and paint the town with all our favorite people," he wrote. "Instead we are painting a laundry room! 😂 At least she still has some white (paint) on."
Jojo and Jordan started planning their wedding last year, but to really get the excitement going, Jordan re-proposed. "I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama...just us," he wrote on Instagram in August 2019. "Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY!"
I love @joelle_fletcher with all my heart!! I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama...just us. Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY! So I bought a new ring, made a plan (that almost fell apart multiple times), and got down on one knee all over again. This time it was simple: Joelle is the love of my life, she is my rock, she is the funniest, strongest, and sweetest person I have ever known. The first time around I fell in love with a lot of what you all love about JoJo. But this time around I got on one knee and vowed to honor and protect her heart, which is the greatest part of her. She loves her family, her friends, me, and complete strangers with the most pure love a human can give. And THAT is what I love most about her most. How she treats people, how she loves people, and how she makes me a better man. And that is what I will always love, cherish, and protect the most! So this time the promise and commitment were the same as the first, but this time my love for her has grown a million times over. And 50 years from now I’ll look back and it’ll have grown a million times over again. And so the greatest adventure in life begins (again)...with the my best friend. Let’s get F’ing married already 😘(And let me tell you SHE HAD NO IDEA 😂, videos and more pictures to come!)

"Our way" meant that he bought an absolutely massive ring and surprised JoJo by getting down on one knee when she thought they were looking for a wedding venue, rather than being one of two guys to pour his heart out to her on the same day like on The Bachelorette. Come to think of it, maybe more Bachelor couples should get re-engaged, too.
Of course, their first engagement still counts, but it's got to mean more after you know someone for few years rather than a few weeks spent on reality TV. As JoJo put it, "The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU. And that means everything and more to me."
Wow... ok excuse the novel I’m about to write. I thought we were just wedding venue searching this weekend but BOY WAS I WRONG 😭 I don’t even know where to start. 3 years ago we got engaged in a way that some, if not all, would say is crazy and totally unconventional. & They were right. It was. But it was also very real. We took a leap of faith that day and hoped/prayed things would work out how we wanted them to. Times were not always easy... they actually got very very hard early on, but we stuck by each other and worked every day towards our relationship. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Yesterday, Jordan asking me to marry him... again!! I didn’t see it coming nor ever expected it... I can’t put into words how much it meant to me @jrodgers11 ... but I think you know by now from me bawling hysterically and totally blacking out. The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU. And that means everything and more to me. I can’t wait to marry you! Thank you for loving me so purely and protecting my heart in a way I always used to pray for. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Sorry everyone for rambling. I don’t even know if what I just said made sense or not, currently crying typing this. Ok bye.

And if you're wondering about the Neil Lane ring, they're keeping it.
