Today was going to be our Wedding Day. We were supposed to be Husband & Wife, by now, and paint the town with all our favorite people. Instead we are painting a laundry room! 😂 At least she still has some white (paint) on 🤷🏽‍♂️. As you know by now we had to postpone our big day until next year, and although I would be just as happy saying I do right here covered in paint...our dream wedding will have to wait just a little longer I guess. I love you @joelle_fletcher and I can’t wait to marry you in 2021!