View this post on Instagram
Today was going to be our Wedding Day. We were supposed to be Husband & Wife, by now, and paint the town with all our favorite people. Instead we are painting a laundry room! 😂 At least she still has some white (paint) on 🤷🏽♂️. As you know by now we had to postpone our big day until next year, and although I would be just as happy saying I do right here covered in paint...our dream wedding will have to wait just a little longer I guess. I love you @joelle_fletcher and I can’t wait to marry you in 2021!
View this post on Instagram
I love @joelle_fletcher with all my heart!! I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama...just us. Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY! So I bought a new ring, made a plan (that almost fell apart multiple times), and got down on one knee all over again. This time it was simple: Joelle is the love of my life, she is my rock, she is the funniest, strongest, and sweetest person I have ever known. The first time around I fell in love with a lot of what you all love about JoJo. But this time around I got on one knee and vowed to honor and protect her heart, which is the greatest part of her. She loves her family, her friends, me, and complete strangers with the most pure love a human can give. And THAT is what I love most about her most. How she treats people, how she loves people, and how she makes me a better man. And that is what I will always love, cherish, and protect the most! So this time the promise and commitment were the same as the first, but this time my love for her has grown a million times over. And 50 years from now I’ll look back and it’ll have grown a million times over again. And so the greatest adventure in life begins (again)...with the my best friend. Let’s get F’ing married already 😘(And let me tell you SHE HAD NO IDEA 😂, videos and more pictures to come!)
View this post on Instagram
Wow... ok excuse the novel I’m about to write. I thought we were just wedding venue searching this weekend but BOY WAS I WRONG 😭 I don’t even know where to start. 3 years ago we got engaged in a way that some, if not all, would say is crazy and totally unconventional. & They were right. It was. But it was also very real. We took a leap of faith that day and hoped/prayed things would work out how we wanted them to. Times were not always easy... they actually got very very hard early on, but we stuck by each other and worked every day towards our relationship. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Yesterday, Jordan asking me to marry him... again!! I didn’t see it coming nor ever expected it... I can’t put into words how much it meant to me @jrodgers11 ... but I think you know by now from me bawling hysterically and totally blacking out. The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU. And that means everything and more to me. I can’t wait to marry you! Thank you for loving me so purely and protecting my heart in a way I always used to pray for. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Sorry everyone for rambling. I don’t even know if what I just said made sense or not, currently crying typing this. Ok bye.