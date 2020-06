Okay, well, things could be going a little better. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, JoJo and Jordan, like many other couples, have had to reschedule their wedding . The couple have been together for four years, since they met on The Bachelorette season 12, and they were ready to make things official on June 13, 2020. As reported by E! News, the wedding was going to be "romantic" and "fun," feature former Bachelor star Becca Tilley, and not be officiated by Chris Harrison. But, unfortunately, the world had other plans, and JoJo and Jordan have had to push back their wedding until next year.