JoJo & Jordan's Families Threw Them A Surprise Engagement Party

Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher and her fiancé, Jordan Rodgers, look to be one step closer to a wedding date, with their families surprising them with an engagement party last night.
The couple thought they were joining friends for dinner in Dallas, but when they arrived at the restaurant, they were greeted by their families. Rodger's brother, Luke, captured their entrance on Instagram.
The couple posted a look into the party on Snapchat, also.
And Rodgers shared a photo with his brother, Luke.
When you think you are just going to dinner with your fiancé and a few friends and you walk into a room full of both your families and best friends! So blessed to not only have found the love of my life @joelle_fletcher , but have an amazing family and new family to share a life with. So blessed to do life with these people! #fletchersmeettherodgers
Not at the event? Brother — and Green Bay Packers quarterback — Aaron Rodgers and his longtime girlfriend, actress Olivia Munn. They are invited to the wedding, but only time will tell if they show up.
Rodgers has been haunted by cheating allegations lobbed by his ex-girlfriend of three years since he was on the show, but with Fletcher's help (that ring shows up on her Snapchat daily), he's been trying to put it behind him.
Unfortunately for them, Rodgers' ex, Brittany Farrar, is showing no sign of letting up. Just this week, she threw some more shade on Instagram. She posted an image showing that he sent another woman flowers while they were dating. The note attached to the flowers: "Happy birthday to my favorite Bella. Miss you can't wait to see that beautiful smile again. From, Your favorite football player wanna be [sic] actor."
