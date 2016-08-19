Jordan Rodgers' Ex Is Showing All Her Receipts On His Cheating

(2/2) The Original Rose: The receipt for a giant bouquet of roses Jordan bought for the girl he cheated on me with in Louisiana. (The first of many I would later find out about). He met her while shooting Pitch Perfect 2 (he was deep in the background pretending to be one of the Green Bay Packers- the closest he’s ever been to making an NFL team). And for the devil’s advocate I’ve included screenshots of texts with dates to show we were a couple when he bought his favorite Bella some very special roses 🌹And also one of the many, many texts he sent after we broke up. Jordan, you dragged our relationship into the spotlight, and then challenged my honesty and character. If you weren't ready to be truthful about your life then you shouldn't have gone on a reality show. And if you don't like having your integrity questioned, you shouldn't have lied about someone who's parents always taught her to stand up for herself. #FromYourFavoriteFootballPlayer('s brother) #ExpensiveBouquet #NowIKnowWhyYouNeverHelpedWithRent #NotHisFaultCutFromPracticeSquads #DrivingHisBrothersTruck #GoodThingTheRingWasFree #NeilLane #TheBachelorette #FameGoalsAcheived #YourChoiceIfThisIsMyLastPost #IveGotLotsMoreProof #DontCoverMyPeepholeAgain

