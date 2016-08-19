Story from Pop Culture

Jordan Rodgers' Ex Is Showing All Her Receipts On His Cheating

Hunter Harris
Jordan Rodger's ex-girlfriend Brittany Farrar already came for him once this week. He can post all the lovey-dovey instagram letters he wants, but Farrar is showing a conflicting side. From the dirty laundry she's aired on Instagram, it looks like she's been listening to Lemonade.

But today she took it a step further. Brittany Farrar isn't only showing up with allegations. She has receipts — literally.
Photo: Instagram/brittany.farrar.
Yes, that's exactly what it looks like: A receipt posted by Rodger's ex, showing that he sent another woman flowers while they were dating. The note attached to the flowers: "Happy birthday to my favorite Bella. Miss you can't wait to see that beautiful smile again. From, Your favorite football player wanna be actor."

Farrar serves tea with a side of shade, captioning the receipt for the flower order "The Original Rose."
(2/2) The Original Rose: The receipt for a giant bouquet of roses Jordan bought for the girl he cheated on me with in Louisiana. (The first of many I would later find out about). He met her while shooting Pitch Perfect 2 (he was deep in the background pretending to be one of the Green Bay Packers- the closest he’s ever been to making an NFL team). And for the devil’s advocate I’ve included screenshots of texts with dates to show we were a couple when he bought his favorite Bella some very special roses 🌹And also one of the many, many texts he sent after we broke up. Jordan, you dragged our relationship into the spotlight, and then challenged my honesty and character. If you weren't ready to be truthful about your life then you shouldn't have gone on a reality show. And if you don't like having your integrity questioned, you shouldn't have lied about someone who's parents always taught her to stand up for herself. #FromYourFavoriteFootballPlayer('s brother) #ExpensiveBouquet #NowIKnowWhyYouNeverHelpedWithRent #NotHisFaultCutFromPracticeSquads #DrivingHisBrothersTruck #GoodThingTheRingWasFree #NeilLane #TheBachelorette #FameGoalsAcheived #YourChoiceIfThisIsMyLastPost #IveGotLotsMoreProof #DontCoverMyPeepholeAgain

A video posted by Brittany Farrar (@brittany.farrar) on

"The receipt for a giant bouquet of roses Jordan bought for the girl he cheated on me with in Louisiana. (The first of many I would later find out about)," Farrar wrote. "He met her while shooting Pitch Perfect 2 (he was deep in the background pretending to be one of the Green Bay Packers — the closest he’s ever been to making an NFL team)."

Farrar also included texts Rodgers allegedly sent her toward the end of their relationship:
Photo: Instagram/brittany.farrar.
In her caption, Farrar explained her reasoning for airing Rodger's transgressions. He made their relationship a part of his new status, but besmirched her character.

Ultimately, the best thing about this whole update comes in her use of hashtags: #FromYourFavoriteFootballPlayer('s brother) #ExpensiveBouquet #NowIKnowWhyYouNeverHelpedWithRent #NotHisFaultCutFromPracticeSquads #DrivingHisBrothersTruck #GoodThingTheRingWasFree #NeilLane #TheBachelorette #FameGoalsAchieved #YourChoiceIfThisIsMyLastPost #IveGotLotsMoreProof #DontCoverMyPeepholeAgain

#YourChoiceIfThisIsMyLastPost? Looks like the ball is in Aaron Rodger's court now.
