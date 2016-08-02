Read Jordan Rodgers’ Epic Instagram Love Letter To JoJo

Molly Horan
Last night, JoJo Fletcher chose the man she never wants to be a bachelor again. Now she and Jordan Rodgers are engaged and in love. How in love, you might ask? Rodgers would like to tell you, JoJo, and the rest of the world in 300 words or less.

Rodgers posted his declaration of love on Instagram, along with a picture of the pair walking along the beach. He described everything he loves about her, writing, "You are the most amazing woman on this planet, you are my best friend, and my rock. You are the best thing I wake up to in the morning and the last thing on my mind at night."

He also expressed excitement about their impending marriage, writing, "Here's to the next 100 years, and a 100 more after that, because no amount of time is ever long enough to spend with the love of your life. You are my everything, and I'm so ready to marry you and do life with you!!"

When you look back at your life it's those little moments when one decision completely changes the course of your life. A few months ago I took a leap of faith that took me on a journey that lead me to the love of my life. @joelle_fletcher I love you more than anything! You are the most amazing woman on this planet, you are my best friend, and my rock. You are the best thing I wake up to in the morning and the last thing on my mind at night. Today is not the start of our love story, it's the start of a new chapter. I have grown to love you more and more with every passing day. I loved reliving the greatest day of our life tonight. The day we decided to take on the world together. To be fully committed to each other for the rest of our lives. That seems like a long time, but already I know it won't be nearly long enough. I never grow tired of laughing, crying, living, and loving with you, and I never will. Here's to the next 100 years, and a 100 more after that, because no amount of time is ever long enough to spend with the love of your life. You are my everything, and I'm so ready to marry you and do life with you!!

Fletcher seems just as excited to start her life with Rodgers. She captioned a photo of them posted to her Instagram account, "Fight for the fairytale, it does exist."

Fight for the fairytale, it does exist. 🦄 @jrodgers11

