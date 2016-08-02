Read Jordan Rodgers’ Epic Instagram Love Letter To JoJo

When you look back at your life it's those little moments when one decision completely changes the course of your life. A few months ago I took a leap of faith that took me on a journey that lead me to the love of my life. @joelle_fletcher I love you more than anything! You are the most amazing woman on this planet, you are my best friend, and my rock. You are the best thing I wake up to in the morning and the last thing on my mind at night. Today is not the start of our love story, it's the start of a new chapter. I have grown to love you more and more with every passing day. I loved reliving the greatest day of our life tonight. The day we decided to take on the world together. To be fully committed to each other for the rest of our lives. That seems like a long time, but already I know it won't be nearly long enough. I never grow tired of laughing, crying, living, and loving with you, and I never will. Here's to the next 100 years, and a 100 more after that, because no amount of time is ever long enough to spend with the love of your life. You are my everything, and I'm so ready to marry you and do life with you!!

A photo posted by Jordan Rodgers (@jrodgers11) on Aug 1, 2016 at 9:27pm PDT