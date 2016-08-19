Jordan Rodgers' Ex Just Totally Owned Him In Instagram Rant

Time to put the kettle on. You're going to want to sip some tea.
Jordan Rodgers walked away with JoJo Fletcher's heart on The Bachelorette, but he's about to realize that post-proposal life isn't so rosy. It's all thanks to his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Farrar.
Farrar, a personal trainer living in Nashville, posted a scathing rant about Rodgers on Instagram last night. In it, she blasts him as a "prolific liar and cheater." He also seems very attached to his chia seeds.
After our breakup, I was surprised to find out what a prolific liar and cheater #JordanRodgers was during our entire 3 1/2 year-relationship. But what has surprised me even more is how he has carelessly bashed and lied about me in public. I guess he thought I wouldn't stand up for myself. #HeWasWrong
"After our breakup, I was surprised to find out what a prolific liar and cheater #JordanRodgers was during our entire 3 1/2 year-relationship," Farrar captioned the lengthy post. "But what has surprised me even more is how he has carelessly bashed and lied about me in public. I guess he thought I wouldn't stand up for myself. #HeWasWrong"
He certainly was. Read on as Farrar, who appears to be pretty tight with Olivia Munn, the girlfriend of Rodgers' estranged NFL star brother Aaron, lets loose.
“When I broke up with my ex and gave back his old mattress and chia seeds — that was his ultimatum to me (“Give me another chance or I want my mattress and the chia I bought back!”) — his lies stopped being my problem," she wrote. "UNTIL he went onto one of the most popular reality shows on TV and lied about our relationship. That’s when I wrote my first post about him. I was hoping that would be the first and last, but then the show ends (hey, you’re finally a winner!) and he starts calling me a liar.
“With the power of a press tour, his lies reached our hometown and my family and friends are now constantly approached by mutual acquaintances," she continued. "After weeks of this, I started wondering why I feel like I’m the one who should be silent when he was the one who jumped on a reality show hoping to catch fame as a last-ditch attempt to make something of himself.
“His choice has become other people’s consequences. So if I don’t have a choice in whether people back home are talking about me, then I might as well have my voice in this. Unlike Jordan, I’m not going to sell stories to magazines. Instead I’m posting right here. Because to me truth is not about fame — I don’t want it. And it’s not about money — I can afford to leave some chia behind. All I want is the same thing that anyone else who’s been wronged would want: the chance to share the truth.
"Since the show ended, Jordan has been very busy trying to push out new headlines casting himself in the role of the victim. In every interview, he’s talked about cheating rumors being ‘really harsh and very untrue’ and how ‘hurtful’ it’s been to talk about his family drama, completely ignoring the fact that the world was oblivious to these issues until he put it out there.
"You’re wondering why there isn’t a flood of positivity around your engagement? Maybe it’s because your recent fame is built on you tearing down people and rewriting the truth to fit your storyline. So he’s some of the proof I have that Jordan left out. Probably because it doesn’t fit into the new character he’s created. This is going to be a two-part post. I’m laying it all out there because I don’t want to do this again. Unlike Jordan, I’m not desperate to stay in the spotlight.”
Alas, a second post appears to have been deleted. Thank goodness for screenshots. According to this, Farrar shared a receipt for roses (ha) Rodgers allegedly bought for another woman during their relationship. Burn.
I feel like Brittany Farrar's Instagrams should be accompanied with TSwifts "Better Than Revenge" #TheBachlorette pic.twitter.com/iTBPkzqqdo— Lindsey Kupfer (@Lindseykupfer) August 19, 2016
