Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Are On The Most Adorable Sleep-Filled Road Trip Ever

Shannon Carlin
The Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher can sleep through anything. It's something her fiancé Jordan Rodgers learned on his recent road trip to Texas with her and then shared with his Snapchat followers.

He even came up with a hashtag for Fletcher's Rip Van Winkle-type sleep: #JoJosleepswatch2016.

As Entertainment Tonight noted, Rodgers kept track of Fletcher's every sleepy move along the 10-hour road trip from Nashville to Dallas that started at 4:30 a.m. to beat the traffic.

"The #JoJosleepswatch2016 is underway on this road trip," Rodgers tweeted. "25min and counting...Vegas needs odds on this."

Rodgers kept a very impressive log of Fletcher's every movement, which included "a nose itch and a reposition" 46 minutes into the trip.

Advertisement

Soon Rodgers was actively trying to wake Fletcher up by lip syncing a scene from Dumb and Dumber. But not even the most annoying sound in the world could awaken this sleeping beauty.


To test how asleep Fletcher was Rodgers joked he was "going to grow a beard to surprise her" when she wakes up. And then Snapped her wearing a beautiful floral crown with the caption: "What a sleeping angel."

Photo Via Jordan Rodgers/Snapchat.
Photo Via Jordan Rodgers/Snapchat.

But, this angel was none to happy to see these photos when she woke up two hours later. "I'm going to kill @JRodgers11," Fletcher tweeted. "Better always sleep with 1 eye open after those snaps… #paybacksabitch."

These two crazy kids are off to an adorable start.

Advertisement

More from Pop Culture