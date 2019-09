The Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher can sleep through anything. It's something her fiancé Jordan Rodgers learned on his recent road trip to Texas with her and then shared with his Snapchat followers.He even came up with a hashtag for Fletcher's Rip Van Winkle-type sleep: #JoJosleepswatch2016.As Entertainment Tonight noted, Rodgers kept track of Fletcher's every sleepy move along the 10-hour road trip from Nashville to Dallas that started at 4:30 a.m. to beat the traffic."The #JoJosleepswatch2016 is underway on this road trip," Rodgers tweeted. "25min and counting...Vegas needs odds on this."