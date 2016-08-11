The Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher can sleep through anything. It's something her fiancé Jordan Rodgers learned on his recent road trip to Texas with her and then shared with his Snapchat followers.
He even came up with a hashtag for Fletcher's Rip Van Winkle-type sleep: #JoJosleepswatch2016.
As Entertainment Tonight noted, Rodgers kept track of Fletcher's every sleepy move along the 10-hour road trip from Nashville to Dallas that started at 4:30 a.m. to beat the traffic.
"The #JoJosleepswatch2016 is underway on this road trip," Rodgers tweeted. "25min and counting...Vegas needs odds on this."
The #JoJosleepswatch2016 is underway on this road trip. 25min and counting...Vegas needs odds on this @JoelleFletcher #partyof1— Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) August 10, 2016
Rodgers kept a very impressive log of Fletcher's every movement, which included "a nose itch and a reposition" 46 minutes into the trip.
46min in and we have movement... #JoJosleepswatch2016 #partyof1— Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) August 10, 2016
FALSE ALARM folks...just a nose itch and a reposition. Back on the clock! #JoJosleepswatch2016 #partyof1— Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) August 10, 2016
Soon Rodgers was actively trying to wake Fletcher up by lip syncing a scene from Dumb and Dumber. But not even the most annoying sound in the world could awaken this sleeping beauty.
I mean I thought at least this would work... #JoJosleepswatch2016 #partyof1 pic.twitter.com/nJbUapEfZB— Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) August 10, 2016
To test how asleep Fletcher was Rodgers joked he was "going to grow a beard to surprise her" when she wakes up. And then Snapped her wearing a beautiful floral crown with the caption: "What a sleeping angel."
But, this angel was none to happy to see these photos when she woke up two hours later. "I'm going to kill @JRodgers11," Fletcher tweeted. "Better always sleep with 1 eye open after those snaps… #paybacksabitch."
These two crazy kids are off to an adorable start.
I'm going to kill @JRodgers11 -- better always sleep with 1 eye open after those snaps... #paybacksabitch— JoJo Fletcher (@JoelleFletcher) August 10, 2016
