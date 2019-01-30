JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rogers Are Really Getting Their Own House-Flipping Show

Unlike on The Bachelorette, JoJo Fletcher doesn't have to choose between two loves anymore. She can have both. We're referring, of course, to her first career in real estate development and her second as a reality-TV star, because she and fiancé Jordan Rogers are about to host their own home-renovation show on CNBC sometime in May.
Cash Pad, as the show is tentatively titled, will feature the Bachelorette alums as they help homeowners turn houses into short-term vacation rental properties. As Fletcher's fans know, this is making good use of the house-flipping skills she's developed since childhood.
Advertisement
"When I was younger, my mom had an apartment complex that she actually renovated from ground up, and me and my brothers would go in and help her," Fletcher told Architectural Digest last year. "So, early on, I got a taste of real estate and design. And then, when I was in college, that’s when I started becoming hands-on."
When she was a student at Baylor University, Fletcher and her friends renovated and flipped a home her mother bought her. She was still in the business when she joined the cast of The Bachelor in season 20. In the year after she found love with Rogers, she returned to real estate, sharing bits and pieces of her process on social media.
Last year, Fletcher posted videos of herself and Rogers renovating a home, causing some of us to speculate that the couple was interested in becoming the next Chip and Joanna Gaines. It looks like we were sort of right.
With real estate prices on a slight downturn this year, the Cash Pad premise renovating for the short-term rental market could be a safer bet than the old house-flipping model. The show will be part of an entire real estate programming block on the financial news network, which will also include new shows Listing Impossible, Five Day Business Flip, Simonsen Says, and The Deed: Chicago.
Advertisement