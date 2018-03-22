If you think shopping at IKEA with your significant other is stressful, imagine remodeling an entire house. Though the process surely comes with some ups and downs (e.g., disagreeing on which color to paint the bathroom walls or finding critters under the floorboards), couples like The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers make it seem like a total breeze.
The engaged duo recently finished up yet another fixer upper that would even get HGTV masters Chip and Joanna Gaines' shiplapped stamp of approval. For those shaking their heads in disbelief, Fletcher posted two videos to her Instagram account detailing the couple's renovation process from start to beautifully tiled finish. Each clip depicts Fletcher and Rodgers swinging hammers, nailing boards, and sharing a few well-earned kisses along the way.
"There is nothing more rewarding than getting to the end of a long, hard remodel. (@jrodgers11 has a few scars from helping me on this one lol)," the bride-to-be captioned the post. "I absolutely loved this transformation."
What's not to love? The grey accents, the industrial light fixtures and shelving, and the exquisite sliding barn door make for an incredibly chic and cozy home. We can picture curling up with a book and glass of wine and soaking in all the home's natural light right now.
Fans could be seeing a lot more of Fletcher and Rodgers' flipping adventures in the future. Back in February, Rodgers told People that his fiancée was already a seasoned pro before they met and hinted that they might have found a shared passion.
"In college, she developed and built some student houses," he told the outlet. "And even before [The Bachelorette], she was starting to get into the flipping side of it because she'd been in the development side."
Hmm, with Chip and Joanna saying goodbye to Fixer Upper to focus on their fifth child (and their home collection, breakfast restaurant, a cookbook, and new series, Fixer Upper: Behind The Design), could Fletcher and Rodgers be HGTV's new "It" couple? That's series we'd for sure offer our attention (and maybe even a crimson red rose).
