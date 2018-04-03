Ikea's New Line Is Perfect For A Spring Cleaning Refresh

Ikea raised more than a few eyebrows with its recent OMEDELBAR collection. Designed by stylist to Beyoncé, Bea Åkerlund, it featured a number products, including top hat vases, lipstick-stained glasses and a bed canopy shaped like a tutu. It was worlds away from the brand's usual, minimalist take on interior design.
But the company is returning to its roots with its most recently launched collection. The limited edition HJÄRTELIG products are meant to instill feelings of calm and relaxation; they are as Instagrammable and hygge as you'd expect. Think earthy colors, sustainable materials and knick-knacks and furniture chic enough to rival HAY. There are also well-priced yoga accessories for the home yogi – a yoga bag, blocks and strap – starting at $3.99.
The aim, Ikea says, is that the products, "have a light and peaceful feeling, yet are useful and durable for everyday life at home." by encouraging us to take a step back from modern life to refocus and revitalize. Click through to see the new collection.