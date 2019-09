Ikea's New Line Is Perfect For A Spring Cleaning Refresh

But the company is returning to its roots with its most recently launched collection . The limited edition HJÄRTELIG products are meant to instill feelings of calm and relaxation; they are as Instagrammable and hygge as you'd expect. Think earthy colors, sustainable materials and knick-knacks and furniture chic enough to rival HAY . There are also well-priced yoga accessories for the home yogi – a yoga bag, blocks and strap – starting at $3.99.