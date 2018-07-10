Ikea Is Having A Summer Sale On Some Of Its Most Popular Pieces

Update: According to an Ikea representative, this promotion is still available at all U.S. stores, however, some locations are already sold out. We suggest calling your local Ikea to make sure the items are still in stock and sale prices are still applicable.
This story was originally published on July 10, 2018.
It’s super hot outside, which means we’re spending most of our time inside. If you could use a few more pieces to make your warm weather hibernation feel a bit more comfortable, Ikea has you covered. On Sunday, July 8 — which ironically isn't anywhere near summer's endpoint — Ikea launched a "Last Chance" summer sale.
With this sale, Ikea is offering savings on some of its most popular items. The sale prices will apply to sofas, chairs, entertainment units, rugs, and more. Some prices have been slashed by up to $280.
Unfortunately, to take advantage of these Last Chance offers, you will have to leave the house and venture out into the hot summer weather because the sale prices are only valid on items purchased in stores. Additionally, only U.S. Ikea locations are participating. Still, breaking a sweat to get to a brick and mortar Ikea might be worth the epic savings.
The offers will be valid only while supplies last, so you might want to leave the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment for Ikea sooner rather than later. In the meantime, take a look ahead at some of the best deals the home goods store is offering.