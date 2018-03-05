Ikea raised more than a few eyebrows with its most recent OMEDELBAR collection. Designed by stylist to Beyoncé, Bea Åkerlund, it featured a number of, err, interesting products, including top hat vases, lipstick-stained glasses and a bed canopy shaped like a tutu (yes, really). To put it diplomatically, it was worlds away from the brand's usual, minimalist take on interior design.
But the company is returning to its roots with its next collection, launching in April. It was only a matter of time before the brand launched into the world of #wellness and self care, and the limited edition HJÄRTELIG range is as Instagrammable and Scandi as you'd expect. Think earthy colours, sustainable materials and knick-knacks and furniture chic enough to rival HAY. There are also well-priced yoga accessories for the home yogi – a yoga mat, blocks and strap – starting at £3.
The aim, Ikea says, is to "help people improve their emotional and physical wellbeing" by encouraging us to take a step back from modern life to re-focus and re-vitalise. Click through to see the collection.
