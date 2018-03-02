You know Ikea, right? The flatpack specialists who create delightful Scandi minimalist interiors for your home, at even more delightful prices.
From time to time, Ikea like to work with outside designers on new and exciting collaborations. Like last year's jewel-toned dream with HAY or the print-lovers' paradise that was May's 10-gruppen collection.
Now, though, they've released a much-hyped collection called OMEDELBAR from stylist, costume designer, and fashion activist Bea Åkerlund. And minimalist it isn't.
For those of you who don't know, Bea is the costume designer and stylist behind Beyoncé's videos for "Hold Up" (yes, the yellow dress), "Superpower", "Partition", "Pretty Hurts" and "Haunted", Britney Spears' "Work Bitch" and more for Madonna, Katy Perry and Blondie.
This new collection is meant to help you create your "most glamorous dressing room ever". For most of us, our dressing room is "the corner of the room with the mirror in" which means that whatever you choose to decorate it with has to match the rest of the room. And this collection ain't matching the rest of my room. It's described as a "hybrid between Goth and Hollywood glamour" and it's all monochrome with dashes of red and gold. Also, watch out for Åkerlund's personal mantra "B who you are", written across a bunch of the products.
Click through to see the collection, and let us know your thoughts...