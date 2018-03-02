This new collection is meant to help you create your "most glamorous dressing room ever". For most of us, our dressing room is "the corner of the room with the mirror in" which means that whatever you choose to decorate it with has to match the rest of the room. And this collection ain't matching the rest of my room. It's described as a "hybrid between Goth and Hollywood glamour" and it's all monochrome with dashes of red and gold. Also, watch out for Åkerlund's personal mantra "B who you are", written across a bunch of the products.