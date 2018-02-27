There are two types of people in this world: those who love the great outdoors and those who would rather stay inside and cozy up on the couch. In anticipation of warm weather and longer days, Ikea has release several items that will suit everyone, no matter which of those camps they fall into. Ikea's 2018 Summer Collection is all about getting outside, but it's filled with pieces for people who love to camp and people who would much rather glam-p.
The new arrivals include a selection of practical items for the more outdoorsy folks. There are solar-powered lanterns so adventures don't stop when the sun starts to set, picnic baskets for hauling s'mores supplies, and absorbent beach towels just in case there's an unexpected summer shower.
If you're not a seasoned camper, there are also items that will make spending time outside seem much more attractive — literally. There are buzzy outdoor lights and colorful lounge chairs to bring a bit of that couch comfort a campfire setting.
In addition to the offerings that were created to transform outdoor areas into more glamorous and useful spaces, there are also pieces that help bring the best parts of summer inside. Brightly colored duvet covers and cushions are reminiscent of blooms and sunny skies. Natural textures from cotton table runners, woven planters, and paper lanterns could make you feel like you're having a backyard barbecue even if it's raining outside.
But don’t just take our word for it. Take a look ahead to check out 29 items that have the power to unite campers and glam-pers alike.