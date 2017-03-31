Say Hello To Snackable Marshmallows

I have loved marshmallows since before I can even remember, and I have the 1995 polaroid to prove it (you got your hands stuck in the cookie jar? I got mine stuck in the marshmallow bag.). So when these big bags of gourmet 'mallows graced my desk, I was elated to say the least. Out of the seven fluffy flavors sent (Root Beer Float, Mint Chocolate Chip, Meyer Lemon Chia Seed, Cinnamon Churro, Strawberries & Cream, and Espresso Bean), I selected Toasted Coconut Pineapple as my main 'mallow of choice. And it was divine. Not like the jet-puffed rounded pillows of my childhood, these fluffers were distinctly different; sharply square and covered in lightly toasted coconut-flakes with just a hint of juicy pineapple flavor. I felt transported to a land of tropical nostalgia, and I was digging it. The consistency was ideally fluff-ified with a bonus crunch from the coconut topping. A few of my coworkers preferred the less fruity varieties, like Mint Chocolate Chip (sweet and creamy) and Cinnamon Churro (covered in a delectable cinnamon sugar powder) — so there was truly something for everyone's palate.