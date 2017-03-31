Say Hello To Snackable Marshmallows

What’s on my desk this week? Marshmallows. That's right, in this week's edition of Snack On This! we are crushing a big, beautiful bag of SmashMallows: large and fluffy artisan cut squares in a variety of festive flavors. It's true, many may not consider these treats to be "snacking" material — but just as every pizza can be a personal pizza, every marshmallow can also be a perfectly acceptable snack (if you try hard enough). And folks, when sweets are involved, I always give it 110%.
I have loved marshmallows since before I can even remember, and I have the 1995 polaroid to prove it (you got your hands stuck in the cookie jar? I got mine stuck in the marshmallow bag.). So when these big bags of gourmet 'mallows graced my desk, I was elated to say the least. Out of the seven fluffy flavors sent (Root Beer Float, Mint Chocolate Chip, Meyer Lemon Chia Seed, Cinnamon Churro, Strawberries & Cream, and Espresso Bean), I selected Toasted Coconut Pineapple as my main 'mallow of choice. And it was divine. Not like the jet-puffed rounded pillows of my childhood, these fluffers were distinctly different; sharply square and covered in lightly toasted coconut-flakes with just a hint of juicy pineapple flavor. I felt transported to a land of tropical nostalgia, and I was digging it. The consistency was ideally fluff-ified with a bonus crunch from the coconut topping. A few of my coworkers preferred the less fruity varieties, like Mint Chocolate Chip (sweet and creamy) and Cinnamon Churro (covered in a delectable cinnamon sugar powder) — so there was truly something for everyone's palate.
If you're also majorly into marshmallows (and agree with me on their snacking potential), then you can scoop up your own pack for $3.99 at Whole Foods 365 or online.
*Pro Tip: Make kooky crazy s'mores with multiple flavors!
Welcome to Snack On This! A weekly series on all-things crunchy, crispy, smooth, savory, and sweet. Join us as we munch our way through the latest snacks that get a big thumbs up from our food team. (That usually means they've made it all the way from our mail pile to a more permanent spot in our not-so-official snack drawer.) Got suggestions for next week? Throw 'em our way in the comments below.
