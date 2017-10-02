Ikea Just Dropped A New Collab With A Cult Design Brand (Yes, There Are Even New Ikea Bags)

The beginning of each month is an exciting time for Ikea fans: It's when the Swedish mega brand announces its latest product drop. This month, we are even giddier than usual, since the retailer is debuting an ultra-chic collaboration with HAY, one of our favorite home labels.
The YPPERLIG collection — which means "extraordinary" in Swedish — has been three-years in the making, according Mette and Rolf Hay, the founders of the minimalist design brand. The Danish duo is known for their architectural shapes, clean lines, and mid-century-inspired aesthetic, making them a natural fit for a partnership with Ikea.
The resulting lineup is everything a design lover can dream of: Highlights include a single-mold plastic chair, a compact sofa optimized for small spaces, and a floor lamp activated by touch. Oh, and the Ikea's iconic shopping tote — which has become a fashion designer favorite — is also getting a facelift in the form of brand new colors and patterns.
We talked to HAY ahead of the launch about the collaboration. Click through to see more from the collection, which will be rolling out in Ikea stores and online in the month of October. We're pretty sure everything will be snapped up in no time, so you better get on this quick.