Amazon Is Now Featuring Exclusive Collabs Just Like Target & Ikea

Some of the world's most beloved budget retailers like Target and Ikea have long been keeping their offerings fresh by releasing frequent collaborations with famous designers. By teaming up with well-known names like Joanna and Chip Gaines and Joy Cho to release exclusive collections, Target draws in super fans, and through partnerships with cult favorite designers like HAY and Bea Åkerlund , Ikea reaches even more new customers. Now, it looks like online retailer Amazon is taking a tip from these two and introducing its very own exclusive home good collaborations.