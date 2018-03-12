Amazon Is Now Featuring Exclusive Collabs Just Like Target & Ikea

Some of the world's most beloved budget retailers like Target and Ikea have long been keeping their offerings fresh by releasing frequent collaborations with famous designers. By teaming up with well-known names like Joanna and Chip Gaines and Joy Cho to release exclusive collections, Target draws in super fans, and through partnerships with cult favorite designers like HAY and Bea Åkerlund, Ikea reaches even more new customers. Now, it looks like online retailer Amazon is taking a tip from these two and introducing its very own exclusive home good collaborations.
Amazon's 2018 summer catalog features new serveware collections created by popular designers. Much like with Target and Ikea's many collaborations, the pieces in these new collections are available exclusively on Amazon. One of the collabs is Dorotea for Amazon, which includes floral-patterned ceramics crafted by Carolina Silva. In the past, you may have seen Dorotea pieces at Anthropologie, but these new ones are only on Amazon.
Another of Amazon's new design collaborations is with Sugar & Cloth, a lifestyle blog and brand started by Ashley Rose. Rose's new collection for Amazon is similar to Joy Cho's recent Target-exclusive Cheeky collaboration. Not only do both designers have their own lifestyle blogs, both of their newest collabs also revolve around paper tableware.
Sugar & Cloth for Amazon features 40 different tabletop products. While most of the items are paper goods, including plates, napkins, and straws, the collection also includes plastic utensils and serveware. With its pastel colors and funky patterns, the collaboration is meant to feel quirky and fun. However, elements like gold and marble make the items seem slightly slightly more elevated than your average paper plate collection.
Take a look ahead to see some of the items included in the Sugar & Cloth for Amazon. We're guessing there are more Amazon-exclusive design collaborations where this came from.