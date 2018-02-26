Oh Joy! Launched A Tableware Collaboration With Cheeky & Every Item Is At Target

Raise your hand if you think the worst part of entertaining is the cleanup afterwards. Well, party time is about to get easier (and cuter) thanks to Oh Joy! and its most recent collaboration. Joy Cho, the founder and creative director behind the Oh Joy! brand, has teamed up with Cheeky, a paper tableware company, to create a new line of disposable serveware that is available exclusively at Target.
As with every item that Cho touches, the new Oh Joy! For Cheeky products have colorful designs that include funky graphic patterns and sayings. In addition to featuring Cho's signature designs, the Oh Joy! For Cheeky collection is also giving back. For every package purchased, a meal will be donated to Feeding America, an organization working to end hunger in the United States.
As Cho pointed out in her Instagram post announcing the collab, it's been a minute since Oh Joy! has rolled out new products at Target. In September, her fall 2017 home collection landed on Target.com, and it included larger pieces like sofas and armchairs. However the latest items are all about convenience, without losing the brand aesthetic in the process.
Oh Joy! For Cheeky includes cold cups, hot cups, snack cups, bowls, and several plate sizes in 13 different designs. Of the collab, Cho says, "I love celebrations. Whether it’s a grand occasion or a small everyday gathering, I love that our Oh Joy! for Cheeky collection can be a part of it. Our mix and match collection of tableware makes it easy and fun to throw a party of any size." And Cho didn't even mention the part about about cleanup time being cut in half for said party.
The products are available at select Target locations and on Target.com for the next six weeks. Take a look ahead at the new disposable line, ahead.