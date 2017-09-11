Target's New Home Collaboration Is MADE For Pinterest

We spend a good chunk of our office hours perusing the Pinterest board of Joy Cho, one of the most prolific design bloggers on the platform. Her curation of vibrant and peppy interior spaces — sprinkled with whimsical accents and a hefty dose of confetti — never fails to cheer us up. So, imagine our excitement when we found out that she's doing another home collection with Target, and that it's all available now online.
The fall 2017 installment of the Oh Joy! for Target line stays true to the influencer and entrepreneur's mission of creating a cheery living space that brings a smile to your face — Monday blues or cold weather be damned. From a retro-fabulous bar cart to brass alphabet-shaped vases, these home decor pieces are sure to bring forth endless good vibes. The new release also includes 21 upholstered arm chairs, day beds, and sofas created in partnership with Cloth & Company.
If you're in the mood for an uplifting apartment makeover, click through to see our highlights from the collection, available now on Target.com. The products can also be picked up in stores starting tomorrow, Sept 12.