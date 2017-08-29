Coming this fall to a Target near you: A healthy dose of joy, something many of us could use in these dark times. Or, at least, joy in the form of a furniture-and-home-goods collection: Oh Joy!'s new collection launches September 10.
The line is Oh Joy!'s second collaboration with Cloth & Co., and it will be sold exclusively on target.com/ohjoy, according to a spokesperson for Oh Joy!. It includes 21 furniture pieces and 18 home-decor items, like confetti-themed couches, gold desk accessories, and patterned armchairs.
Judging by the previous creations of Joy Cho — the founder and creative director of Oh Joy! as well as an author and designer — this collection won't lack color, or, well, joy. The brand's summer lineup, which is on sale at Target.com now, includes a vase in the shape of letters that spell out "YAY," furniture upholstered with a pattern that reminds us of ice cream sprinkles, and polka-dot string lights.
"Oh Joy!'s signature whimsy style is accented with blush velvets, solid golds, and bold pop prints that bring that Oh Joy! feeling home," according to the statement.
We'll just have to believe it, since we don't have our hands on all of the images yet. But rest assured that once we do, we'll fill you in ASAP. For now, enjoy these preview images.
