Judging by the previous creations of Joy Cho — the founder and creative director of Oh Joy! as well as an author and designer — this collection won't lack color, or, well, joy. The brand's summer lineup, which is on sale at Target.com now, includes a vase in the shape of letters that spell out "YAY," furniture upholstered with a pattern that reminds us of ice cream sprinkles, and polka-dot string lights