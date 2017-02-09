Target’s New Collection Is For Puppies — & It’s As Cute As It Sounds

It's been a long, dreary winter and we appreciate any excuse to inject a pop of color into our lives. And we're willing to bet our dogs feel the same. That's why we're overjoyed that Target is collaborating with peppy brand Oh Joy to bring us an accessory collection just for puppies. This means bright, happy dog beds, coats, bowties, bowls, toys, and more, as Hello Giggles reports. Oh Joy, founded by Joy Cho, is already known for its cute housewares and baby items, so it only makes sense to expand to pets. The line will launch in select stores and online at Target on February 12, so get excited to treat your beloved puppy with a Valentine's Day gift. A sneak peek of the line, from Oh Joy's Instagram:
Does this peach day bed come in human size? Because we'd definitely add that to our carts...
Can't think of too many things cuter than a dog in a bowtie, can you?!
Those stripes are a reason to party!
