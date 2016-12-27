Are you in a post-holiday funk? Looking for a way to shake off the winter blues? We have just the thing.
Blogger and design maven Joy Cho's latest home collection for Target is officially here — and it's good. Her spring 2017 line is everything you'd want to shake off the winter blues: colorful, cheerful, and just cheeky enough. And, just like spring, its a mix of showers and flowers. Graphic cloud designs mix with floral bursts of color perfectly reminiscent of the first blooms of the season.
The pieces also have a vintage vibe, which means they work well together or alone, giving any room a fun pop of color. The good news is you don't have to wait for the weather to warm up to get your hands on them: The entire collection is available now online and in select Target stores. Better yet, the prices are friendly even to our post-holiday spending budget.
Click through to see the entire Oh Joy! collection in all its glory.
