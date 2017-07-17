This Is America's Favorite Home Retailer

America's favorite home retailer is not Ikea, not Target, and not even Bed Bath & Beyond (sorry, Abbi from Broad City). According to a study by Market Force Information reported by the trade publication Chain Store Age, it is actually Costco.
The warehouse giant gets a "composite loyalty score" of 72%, with Ikea not too far behind at 70%. Target — which announced a shopper-centric overhaul earlier this year — holds strong at 68%, T.J. Maxx gets 64%, Kohl's 63%, HomeGoods (TJX's new home store) 62%, and Bed Bath & Beyond 56%.
The results come from a poll of almost 3,500 consumers, who were asked to rate their last experience at a home-furnishings store in terms of satisfaction and whether they would recommend it to others.
Market Force Information also looked at "attributes that drive these preferences," like merchandise and brand selection, cleanliness, and value. Ikea got the top honors in terms of best selection and value, Target scored highest for customer service and fast checkouts, and Costco got the best ratings for the availability of its store associates.
Apartment Therapy notes that it's not all that surprising for Costco to get such high marks: Its home selection has been impressive lately, with such high-end items as a (heavily discounted) Eames lounge chair.
