Target's About To Look Really Different

Update: Target is planning a more aggressive overhaul than it had previously suggested, aiming to remodel more than 1,000 stores by the end of 2020. It also opened 12 stores across the country this week, is opening 32 stores in 2017, and plans to open 35 stores in 2018. Its newest small-format outpost opened in Midtown Manhattan's Herald Square this week, according to a statement from the company.
This story was originally published on March 21, 2017, at 2:40 p.m.
Target is getting a sleek makeover, and we can't say we're mad at it.
Everybody's favorite "stop in for a shower caddy and get a whole new dining-room set and every bath product under the sun" big-box store is unveiling a whole new, reimagined look. And judging from the mock-ups, Tar-jay's about to get more modern and convenient.
According to a statement from the company, this is Target's most ambitious store redesign to date, and it's committed to investing billions of dollars over the next three years to redo hundreds of its existing stores. (The Minneapolis-based retailer currently has 1,806 locations.)
"With our next generation of store design, we’re investing to take the Target shopping experience to the next level by offering more elevated product presentations and a number of time-saving features," chairman and CEO Brian Cornell said in the statement. "The new design for this Houston store will provide the vision for the 500 reimagined stores planned for 2018 and 2019, with the goal of taking a customized approach to creating an enhanced shopping experience."
Part of an effort to appeal to a younger, more urban demographic and improve the store's digital presence, the design will include larger windows, curved center aisles, and two different entrances — one through which guests will find "displays of exclusive brands and inspiring seasonal moments," and the other for groceries, a wine and beer shop, and pickup of online orders.
The store promises some techy new features as well: Employees will soon be able to search inventory, check out customers, and arrange delivery from the sales floor using mobile devices.
The first Target 2.0 store will open this October in the Houston suburb of Richmond. Check out drawings of the redesign, ahead, to see what's in store for your local Target.