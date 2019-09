The brand new Omedelbar collection includes a few elements we often associate with the holiday, like kissy lips and red roses, but with Åkerlund's influence, they get a much edgier twist. Akerlund's personal mantra "B who you are" is a reminder that it's okay to not play along with aesthetics that are marketed most visibly. She takes the parts she likes and infuses them with her personal goth meets old Hollywood glam style. The result is a collection of Ikea products that can be used year-round, despite their launch date. The fashion activist explained the inspiration for the collaboration in a press release , "'B. WHO YOU ARE’ is about embracing yourself, no matter what the world thinks of you. It's about individuality and creativity – two important cornerstones of Omedelbar."