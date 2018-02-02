Because Åkerlund is first and foremost someone who works in fashion, many of the items included in the Omedelbar collection seem to come straight out of a designer's fitting room. Karin Gustavsson, the creative leader for this limited edition collab, explained, "With a few pieces from the collection, you can create a designer wardrobe or dress up your room in a new way.” Some items are made to display outfits, while others are directly inspired by clothing pieces, like top hats, and old-school accessories, like pocket watches.