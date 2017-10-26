To get us even more excited for the November 5 launch of Chip and Joanna Gaines' extremely Pinterest-friendly collaboration with Target, the retailer has released a commercial — and just revealed it to us early. We'd never pass up the opportunity to share it before it hits the airwaves on Sunday, October 29, so you can watch it below.
The spot depicts a family-friendly dinner party where the guests are passing around food on Chip and Jo's rustic-inspired, minimalist dishes. There are also lanterns, cute children, and logs on the fire — it's enough to make us wish the holidays would hurry up and get here. (Fair warning: If you watch any TV at all, you're probably already familiar with Target's catchy "more, more, more" jingle, but you won't be able to get it out of your head.)
Advertisement
The crafty Fixer Upper pair is launching Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, an exclusive home and lifestyle brand in partnership with Target, just in time for the holidays. It features over 300 table, home decor, and gift selections, and prices range from $.99 to $129.99, with most items clocking it at under $30.
"This fall we introduced our 'More in Store' campaign, created to celebrate our new brands that guests can only find at Target," says Rick Gomez, Target's chief marketing officer. "As our newest exclusive brand, we have a robust marketing program in place to introduce our guests to Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, and this broadcast spot is just the beginning. The spot opens with Chip and Joanna Gaines inviting viewers into the home, offering up entertaining inspiration, and a look at the must-have collection just in time for the Thanksgiving season."
The ad will go live on Target's YouTube channel and start airing nationally this Sunday, but you can dance along to it first, here.
Related Video:
Advertisement