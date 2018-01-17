Ikea Is Dropping 9 Affordable New Products That Will Bring Color To Your Home

We're pretty much smack dab in the middle of winter. So, depending on where you live, every which way you look, you're probably seeing gray. One easy way to help yourself make it through all the doom and gloom of this season is bringing some bright accent pieces into your home. This February, Ikea will have plenty of those colorful home accessories to chose from. The Swedish home furnishing company is introducing several new products, all of which have Ikea's trademark funky designs, coupled with our favorite trademark: affordable prices.