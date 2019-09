You May Never Have To Assemble Another Piece Of Ikea Furniture Again

Raise your hand if you think you may hold the world record for longest amount of time spent trying to put together a single piece of Ikea furniture. Those of you who have your hands raised, you're not alone. We too have spent way too much time attempting to make sense of assembly instructions and trying to figure out where the hell we put the teeny tiny Allen wrench that came with all the other minuscule pieces. Despite the headache that Ikea furniture assembly inevitably causes, we just keep coming back because well, we like the designs and prices. But, wouldn't it be so nice if we never had to put together another piece ever again? Now, that's a possibility because Ikea and TaskRabbit just rolled out an at-home assembly service.