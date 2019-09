Ikea Is Collaborating With Beyoncé & Lady Gaga's Stylist & It's As Major As You'd Expect

"It’s a collection for the people: a Bea-Ikea mashup. I wanted it to be fun, relatable, and accessible to everyone," she said in an interview on Ikea's website . "It’s a collection that allows for not taking life so seriously. I want people to have a little fun in their lives. You can get one hand and put it on the wall, or 100 hands and turn it into a piece of art. Buy one lip pillow, or buy 20 to create a lip-pillow ocean. Fill the hat with anything: from apples to your collection of buttons, to your bathroom essentials. It’s really all up to you."