Scandinavian design has never failed to win our hearts. This clean and functional decorating style is hugely influential and has inspired us to deck out our homes in house plants, wooden furniture, and muted colours. The showrooms at Ikea — perhaps the biggest purveyor of this aesthetic — have been our trusty source for copying the minimalist look for less.
And now, the Swedish furniture giant is taking this classic look to the next level with its newest AVSIKTLIG collection. Working with 10-gruppen, a renowned design collective, the brand has released a line of furniture, bedding, rugs and tableware covered in bold colours and geometric prints. The eye-catching patterns may not feel like your typical understated Nordic-chic design, but they are in fact a nod to a famous fabric collection by 10-gruppen designers in the 1970s.
“This is a particularly exciting collaboration for us because it draws from our Scandinavian graphic tradition and reinvents the designs for today’s customer," says Janice Simonsen, an Ikea design spokesperson. These updates include using electrifying shades to amplify the graphics, bringing that extra oomph to your living spaces. Click through for our favourite pieces that scream colour loud and proud.