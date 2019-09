And now, the Swedish furniture giant is taking this classic look to the next level with its newest AVSIKTLIG collection . Working with 10-gruppen , a renowned design collective, the brand has released a line of furniture, bedding, rugs and tableware covered in bold colors and geometric prints. The eye-catching patterns may not feel like your typical understated Nordic-chic design, but they are in fact a nod to a famous fabric collection by 10-gruppen designers in the 1970s.