JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Celebrate 1 Year Of Their First Meeting

On Monday Bachelor Nation fans rejoiced (or not) as Nick Viall gave his last long-stemmed rose to Vanessa Grimaldi.
Many wondered if the two were actually together or just yanking the publicity stunt reigns. However today, one couple proved that Bachelor/ette love can in fact be forever, or at least last longer than one season.
Bachelorette star Jojo Fletcher and her Jordan Rodgers are still going strong. The couple celebrated meeting one another exactly one year ago on Thursday.
"Exactly one year ago today I met the rest of my life" Jordan wrote on Instagram."If I could do it all over again I would've kissed her straight out of the limo! (...and used a bit more hairspray) Love this one @joelle_fletcher."
Despite being off the show, the season 12 stars haven’t shied from publicly fawning over one another. The two have continuously posted loving images of romantic vacations and outings on their Instagram accounts.
Some thought there was trouble in paradise though as the couple still have yet to set a concrete wedding date. Though they do plan on it. “We're just enjoying this time. We're taking it slow," Fletcher told Access Hollywood in February. "We're still having fun. We want to enjoy that, so we're enjoying it.”
Until then it seems the two are kicking back and settling into their new life in Dallas. When asked about whether the couple would consider having their nuptials captured on television, Fletcher didn’t hate the idea. “It’s not a bad idea," she also said recently.
And while Fletcher and Rodgers have kept up appearances on social media, they’ve hit a few bumps. During season 12 Rodgers discussed a past failed relationship. He said, "I was in love, but I was so focused on football that I didn't make time for anything else."
The ex in question was a trainer and friend of actress Olivia Munn named Brittany Farrar. According to Farrar, that wasn’t the full picture. She called him a “prolific liar and cheater” in a lengthy Instagram post, replete with actual receipts.
Who says love can't be messy?
