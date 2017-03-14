The Bachelor winner Vanessa Grimaldi stole viewers' hearts in the season premiere, remained a fan-favorite throughout the season, and eventually walked away with a marriage proposal from Nick Viall. In the meantime, it was discovered that the adult special education teacher also has a burgeoning acting career — a potential red flag that skeptics thought indicated that she was seeking fame and attention on the reality show rather than true love.
Well, either Grimaldi is still pulling the greatest long-con in Bachelor history or people were wrong about her, seeing as how she and Nick are still engaged, as they shared on the live After The Final Rose special following the finale. (However, many thought the couple did look a little... tense discussing the difficulties in their relationship.) But just because the Canadian now has a ring on her finger doesn't mean she's abandoned her side gig. In fact, the reality star is keeping her screen credentials well up-to-date.
Grimaldi's IMDb page has been updated to include her latest title role as herself on The Bachelor. The page lists the 29-year-old's appearance in 12 Bachelor season 21 episodes and one After The Final Rose special as "Herself - Contestant (as Vanessa)." Her page has also been updated to reflect her appearance as herself on Live! With Kelly this morning.
Below is a screengrab of Grimaldi's IMDb page. As you can see, prior to her run on The Bachelor, she appeared in an episode of American-Canadian comedy series Blue Mountain State in 2010 as "Girl." She also played Lola in a 2011 episode of Being Human, which films in Montreal, before taking a turn as "New Stewardess" on the sci-fi mystery miniseries Ascension in 2014.
And here is her Bachelor update.
Maybe Grimaldi has a new career avenue, given she confirmed she's uprooting her life in Montreal to move to the U.S. to be with her fiancé. Either way, we have a feeling we haven't seen the last of her on TV.
