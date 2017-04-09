The Bachelorette's most recent couple, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, are going to get married, but it may take some time. No, there's no trouble in paradise. Fletcher and Rodgers are still happily engaged and living in Dallas, TX together. If you need proof of that just check out her lovey dovey Rodgers-filled Instagram. Fletcher simply feels like the two need a little more time.
In an interview with AOL, Fletcher said she wants to get to know Rodgers better before jumping into marriage. Like so many women, Fletcher felt the pressure to get married as quick as possible after getting engaged. It certainly doesn't help that in nearly every interview someone asks her when she's getting married. She admits, though, that even she got a little caught up in the excitement of the moment and started giving people a timeframe that probably wasn't realistic.
"I don't think that I ever felt pressure to get married, but I think that right when we got engaged, we had said, like, 'We're going to get married next year,' because I think that excitement was just so intense, and we were just ready," she explained.
After getting a moment to breathe Fletcher started thinking it would be better if they could just enjoy each other's company without a camera in their face. You know, settle down, get an adorable dog and just let things happen naturally.
"There isn't any rush," she said. "I don't think we had even met a year ago. ... We're still getting to know each other, but I think about [getting married]. It's exciting, but it's not something that you just do because you're excited."
Honestly, we can't blame her for that. They may have spent some intense one-on-one time on the show, but the cameras don't make it easy to really get to know somebody. Seriously, Fletcher won't even fart in front of Rodgers yet.
Taking a little time to themselves seems to be paying off. "We've found this good balance," she told AOL. "We are both so supportive of one another, and I think that's the best part about our relationship. We trust each other, so it's not like anything would ever worry us. ... I'm so proud of him and what he's doing, and he's proud of me."
Cue all the awws. Hopefully, you can stand a little more cuteness because Rodgers celebrated the one-year anniversary of when he first met Fletcher with a sweet Instagram. "If I could do it all over again I would've kissed her straight out of the limo!" he said.
From the looks of their Instagrams, they're making up for lost time.
