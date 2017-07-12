Post-Bachelor life usually amounts to sponsored Instagram posts and, as of 2017, podcasts, but Jordan Rodgers isn't sticking to that game plan.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rodgers, who is currently engaged to Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, just got a brand-new gig at the SEC Network, an affiliate of ESPN that focuses on the Southeastern Conference.
Rodgers had been providing commentary for SEC Now, but his new job has him landing as a game analyst at SEC Saturday Night. That's a major shift, since SEC Saturday Night is the network's tentpole show and features the biggest collegiate games every week. That means that Bachelor Nation will have a chance to see Rodgers in action on a regular basis, offering insight and analysis of college football. It's a major shift from having him compete for that final rose, but it's probably got the same cutthroat, competitive spirit behind it.
"This past year has been a blast," Rodgers told The Hollywood Reporter. "Overall, there is very little in my life I enjoy more than college football. Now as a game analyst, I look forward to traveling throughout the SEC, being around the best college football atmosphere each week and providing fans my own perspective of the game."
Rodgers' new position sees him replacing another Bachelor alum at SEC Saturday Night: Jesse Palmer, who was a Bachelor himself way back in 2004, will be moving to a different show on ESPN, though THR reports that nothing has been finalized just yet.
Naturally, questions surrounding Fletcher and Rodgers' impending wedding came up, too. Rodgers explained that the pair doesn't plan on televising the event when it happens, but adds that aside from the occasional run-in with paparazzi, their lives are pretty normal. He's got his job and Fletcher has hers, flipping houses. The wedding's not giving either one any pressure, but they are thinking about it, there's just no rush.
"We're enjoying this time of being engaged, continuing to date and court each other, and getting to know each other even more," Rodgers explained. "And then when the time is right, we're absolutely going to sit down and start planning that. But we're definitely taking our time."
