The Golden Globes’ Hottest Accessory This Year: Pets

The Golden Globe Awards are obviously an exciting event, seeing some of the most famous people in Hollywood gather (virtually) to celebrate the best television and film projects of the year. But you know what makes any Zoom event, even one marked by A-listers, that much more fun? Pets.
Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are doing their best as hosts, but the pets are absolutely stealing the show tonight. As the nominees happily kick back in their respective Zoom breakout rooms, they're proudly showing off their fur babies to anyone who can see.
In the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama breakout room, Sarah Paulson (Ratched) gave attendees a glimpse at her adorable dog, holding them up for everyone to see. As the room cooed and grinned, Paulson encouraged The Crown's Emma Corrin to show off her pet as well.
SARAH PAULSON AND OLIVIA COLMAN AND EMMA CORRIN— x (@justanothertown) March 1, 2021
WITH THE DOG AND CAT THIS IS SO CUTE WHAT THE pic.twitter.com/KwrcAUcjvk
"Where's your cat, Emma?" she inquired excitedly. "Where's the cat?" It didn't take long before the Netflix gave her cat the stage, showing off her fluffy Siamese cat to the delight of everyone — especially Olivia Colman. Not pictured (unfortunately) is the precious grey-streaked dog that's always on Corrin's Instagram.
Nominee Regina King also let her dog have a little time in the limelight; unlike the rest of the world, her pup wasn't super impressed by the actress' glittering one-shoulder gown and general dazzling aura. Dogs... they'll humble you every time.
we all love regina’s dog right pic.twitter.com/1xBHjR0T08— Morgan A Baila (@morganbaila) March 1, 2021
Even Glenn Close's dog made a cameo in an all-star sketch. While Close and other actors chatted with real-life doctors about their strange, presumably coronavirus-related symptoms, the Hillbilly Elegy actress' dog looked on sleepily.
We genuinely love seeing everyone dressed up at home, but honestly? Give your pets more airtime. Please and thank you!