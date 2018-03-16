By now, you probably know that Meryl Streep is going to star in the second season of Big Little Lies. If you're learning this here for the first time, please take a moment to freak out. Great, now you're on the same page with the rest of us.
Of course, we're not the only ones who can hardly contain our excitement over this truly groundbreaking news. Her costars, too, have to pinch themselves as a reminder of their luck.
"I'm still having a really hard time casually saying Meryl in the first, like, just her first name," actress Zoe Kravitz told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her new film, Gemini. "I had lunch with the cast and Meryl, and I still can't do it. Meryl Streep, you guys. Meryl fucking Streep!"
Advertisement
Can you imagine eating, let alone breathing, in Meryl Streep's presence? Just the thought of having something stuck in our teeth when smiling at her is enough to send our blood pressure soaring.
Earlier this year, Big Little Lies stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman also shared their excitement, though there was a noticeable lack of profanity.
Streep is set to portray Mary Louise Wright, the mother of recently deceased (read: murdered) Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård). According to The Hollywood Reporter, Perry's death prompts his mother to travel to Monterey and to look after her grandchildren. However, we suspect that the majority of her time in the breezy California town won't be spent babysitting. Surely, her curiosity about her son's dramatic (and sudden) demise will prompt her to do a bit of sleuthing; and, because she's, to steal a phrase from Kravitz, "Meryl fucking Streep," we have a feeling she's going to accomplish what she set out to do.
If we're lucky, she might even wear Prada.
Advertisement