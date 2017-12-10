Unfortunately, the description for Big Little Lies' second season threatens to unravel the perfectly told ending the season 1 finale crafted. HBO promises “relationships will fray, loyalties will erode[, and] the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom,” in the drama’s second year. Yet, no one wants to see these women's loyalties “erode,” since the entire point of “What You Need” is that the trauma of toxicity like Perry has created unbreakable friendships. It’s unlikely fans want to see these women’s romantic relationships fray, either, since they were never the point of the show anyway. Please raise your hand if you seriously care about the future of Madeline’s oftentimes tepid marriage with husband Nice Guy Ed Mackenzie (Adam Scott). In that same vein, absolutely no Lies fan wants to see either of these five starring women put into “bodily harm” à la the dead as a doornail Perry.