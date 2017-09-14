Finally — finally! — viewers got the real answers to our questions in Wednesday night’s Sinner episode, the penultimate “Part VII.” The show opens with Cora walking down the stairs of the Beverwyck House cottage, which we’ve seen in flashes throughout the series intercut with psychosexual horror, and telling Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman), “I remember now.” What follows is an episode-long flashback to the actual events of July 3, 2012, the taproom, the woodsy “hunt,” and that terrifying, terrifying basement.